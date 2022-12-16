Prince Harry upset over 'losing a few friends' for sake of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry confesses he longs for his family and friends after quitting UK.

Speaking to the cameras in his new docuseries, the Duke of Sussex spilled the beans on how he missed his family during special occasions.

He began: "I miss the weird family gatherings, when we are all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year."

He then added that "being part of the institution meant I was in the UK. So I miss the UK, I miss my friends", and he admitted he has "lost a few friends as well".

He later added: "I came here because I was changed. I changed to the point that I had outgrown my environment.

"Therefore this was the most obvious place to come. This is one of the places where I think my Mum was probably going to end up living, potentially."