Kiara Advani says she couldn't blink while watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kiara Advani praised Alia Bhatt's last film Gangubai Kathiawadi in a recent interview and shared that she couldn't blink while watching the film and that she wanted to be a part of it, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kiara appreciated Alia's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi stating that she was 'phenomenal' in the film. She also talked about the director of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that he always brings the best out of his actors and would want to work with him.

Kiara said, "I couldn't blink while watching that film. I thought Alia was phenomenal in the film. I think what Sanjay sir does, the way he brings it out of his artists is. I wish I had been a part of something like that.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi was one of the top-grossing films this year which starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead roles. The film portrayed Alia in the role of a prostitute.