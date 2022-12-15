Meghan Markle ‘wanted to take her own life’ amid UK media frenzy

Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland detailed Duchess' struggle with suicidal thoughts at height of UK media frenzy

Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland revealed in the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, that the Duchess wanted to ‘take her own life’ at the height of the negative media frenzy around her during her time in the UK.

Talking in the new episodes of the hit Netflix show released on Thursday, December 15, Ragland recalled how Markle told her that “she had wanted to take her own life”.

“That really broke my heart because I knew that it was bad. … That’s not an easy one for a mom to hear,” Ragland shared.

Markle’s mother further shared that neither she, nor Markle’s husband Prince Harry, seemed to be able to ‘protect’ the Suits alum from negative press and hatred from the media towards her.

“She was just constantly be picked at by these vultures just picking away at her spirit… She was actually thinking of not wanting to be here,” Ragland revealed.

Prince Harry also shared regrets about his own reaction to his wife’s struggles, saying that he ‘hates’ himself for it.

“I didn’t deal with it particularly well. What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give,” said the Duke of Sussex.

Markle herself also shared: “I wanted to go somewhere to get help, but I wasn’t allowed to. They were concerned about how that would look for the institution.”

The emotional comments come almost two years after Markle first opened up about having struggled with suicidal thoughts in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

At the time, Markle had shared: “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. I knew that if I didn’t say it that I would do it. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. “