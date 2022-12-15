David Beckham misses out on wife Victoria Beckham’s event

Victoria Beckham’s brand held a gorgeous Christmas event in London however her hubby David Beckham was nowhere to be spotted at the celebration.
The 47-year-old former footballer couldn’t make it to the party in the UK as he was in Doha for the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
Dressed up in a classy beige suit, David looked dapper as he mingled with men in suits before the exciting match between France and Morocco.
He paired his blazer with matching trousers and a baby blue shirt and a navy tie.
Meanwhile, the Spice Girls alum received support from three kids as Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham made a stylish appearance at the party in London, England.
Victoria and David Beckham’s second oldest son Romeo also brought his girlfriend Mia Regan to the event.
The singer-turned-designer's brand shared that some whimsical decorations were made for the event as the storefront was “wrapped in a sculptural bow in Victoria’s signature house monogram, and the interior transformed with a warm fuchsia and bright red glow alongside a 16ft Christmas tree decorated with Victoria Beckham Beauty products as baubles.”
