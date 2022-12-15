Prince Harry’s reaction to seeing Meghan Markle walk down aisle REVEALED

file footage

Prince Harry revealed his first reaction to seeing his bride Meghan Markle walk down the aisle at their royal wedding in 2018 in the latest episodes of their Netflix show Harry & Meghan.

In the first 60-minute episode, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit down and share details of their wedding day, May 19, 2018, with Harry at one point sharing how shocked he was upon seeing his bride walk down the aisle.

As Meghan shared her own experience of walking down the aisle with her father-in-law King Charles, Prince Harry was asked by the interviewer: “What was going through your head when you saw her coming down the aisle? “

To this, the Duke of Sussex emotionally replied, “’Look at me… Look what I got… Look what I found!’” with Meghan laughing beside him.

Prince Harry then went on to share how he found comfort in Meghan at the ceremony that was watched by millions around the world.

“The world was watching us… but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us,” he said.

The final half of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan dropped on the streaming platform on Thursday, December 15, and is now available to stream.