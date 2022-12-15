Channing Tatum ‘speechless’ after learning the death of DJ Stephen “tWitch” boss: Photo

Channing Tatum was at loss of words after learning about the passing away of well-known DJ Stephen “tWitch” boss.
On Wednesday, the Dear John star took to Instagram and posted a photo from his 2015 movie Magic Mike XXL. The stars could be seen wearing matching black snap-backs.
Channing also penned a heartfelt note for his friend and costar Stephen, who reportedly died by suicide at age 40 as reported via E! News.
“I have no words,” wrote the 42-year-old in a caption.
The Vow actor shared, “There aren't any. My head or heart cannot understand this. There is just so much… I don't know where to begin.
“I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then,” he concluded.
Besides Channing, celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Timberlake amongst others also mourned the loss of late Stephen.
Ellen told E! News, “I am heartbroken. Twitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”
Meanwhile, Stephen’s wife Allison Holker also issued a statement, adding, “it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us”.
Prince Harry has been told to keep his nose out of trouble if he wants the same protection as Prince William
Royals have been issued a grave warning about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s full on revenge
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham recall magical moment from their dreamy honeymoon
Margot Robbie heaps praises on 'Barbie' co-star Ryan Gosling in recent interview
Both Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were investigated in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case
Meghan Markle has released a second installment of her wedding pictures