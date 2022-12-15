Meghan Markle reveals how late Queen protected her at first royal engagement

file footage

Meghan Markle, in the second half of her and Prince Harry’s Netflix doc, Harry & Meghan, revealed how the late Queen Elizabeth protected and literally covered her with a blanket during her first royal engagement after her wedding to Prince Harry.



Talking about her first royal engagement with the late Queen after her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan revealed: “I treated her as my husband’s grandma, and knowing that of course there has to be a completely different sense of propriety in public…”

“When we got into the car in between engagements she had a blanket and she put it over my knees and we were sitting in this car with this blanket and I thought ‘I recognise and respect and see that you’re the Queen, but in this moment I’m so grateful that there is a grandmother figure because that feels like family’,” Meghan added.

The Duchess of Sussex further shared, “And because I was so close with my grandmother…” before adding that she had taken care of her own grandmother in her final years.

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry and Meghan were notably absent during the late Queen Elizabeth’s final months, only meeting her at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations months prior to her death in September, 2022.