December 15, 2022
Nora Fatehi drops mysterious post after filing legal suit against Jacqueline Fernandez

Both Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were investigated in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case

By Web Desk
December 15, 2022
Both Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were investigated in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case 

Actor/dancer Nora Fatehi shares a mysterious post after filing a defamation suit against the Race 2 actor Jacqueline Fernandez. 

Taking it to her Instagram story, the dancer shared a note that read: “My parents didn’t raise me to take advantage of people, my intentions will always be pure. We ain’t the same. She also added a smile emoticon on the post.

Previously, Nora sued Jacqueline on the basis of defamatory imputations.

The Dilbar dancer’s plea read: “Jacqueline Fernandez sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi made her appearance in the show Moving in with Malaika. Moreover, she was also a celebrity judge on Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10 along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit Nene. She was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s film An Action Hero’s song Jehda Nasha, reports IndiaToday.