Vicky Kaushal unveils the film he wanted to be a part of

Vicky also praises SS Rajamouli for film 'RRR'

Sanju actor Vicky recently unveiled his favourite film and also said that he wished to be a part of it.

During an interview, he was asked about his favourite film which he wanted to be a part of, to which he replied: “For me, it was RRR. I was just going to say that. And I think that’s the beauty of Rajamouli sir and not just for the actors he just evokes emotion in every person whose watching that film I want to be there, I want to do that, I want to jump out of that truck with those animals.

He further went on to say: “It's just that how he transports into that world and I think every time he made a film, he makes me feel like I just want to be part of that film. I wish I was part of that film.”

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Moreover, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Samuthirankani. The film has recently bagged for two nominations in the Golden Globes Awards 2023.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy film Govinda Naam Mera which is set to release on December 16 on Disney+Hotstar, reports PinkVilla.