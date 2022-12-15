Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘undoubtedly planning revenge’

The Royal Family has been warned about an incoming war ploy that has been set in motion by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
This claim has been issued by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.
According the Daily Mail he was quoted saying, “Harry has even implied their safety was at stake. He has said his second family was in Africa. He has talked about the way royals are expected to marry someone 'who fits the mould', a clear dig at William and Catherine.”
“Their supporters In the series have attacked the Commonwealth, the Queen's special legacy.”
Before signing off Mr Fitzwilliams also addressed the warning signs of a revenge plot and admitted, “This is undoubtedly a form of revenge. It remains to be seen after tomorrow's series airs, if the royals will respond and if so, how’.”
