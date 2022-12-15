7 binge-worthy TV shows of 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, streaming platforms have offered their audience a great number of TV shows in multiple genres.



From Stranger Things to Ms. Marvel, this year streaming giants Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney+ served their subscribers some best quality television content.

Here’s a list of the top most-watched series throught out the year.

Wednesday:

Netflix Wednesday left the rest behind as it bagged the title of the most viewed English language series of 2022. The series is the adaption of the first cartoon of The Adams family released in New York in 1938.

The horror mystery series follows the story of a teen girl named Wednesday who went to Nevermore Academy where she attempts her psychic abilities to solve the mystery of a killer monster.





House of the Dragon:

The long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon series drew nearly 10 million views on the streaming service, HBO Max, on its first day of release.

The George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood-based series' first episode was aired on August 21, following the brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.





Stranger Things season 4:

One of the most highly anticipated series Stranger Things seasons 4 was released on Netflix in two volumes. The first volume of seven episodes was unveiled on May 27, 2022, while the rest of the two episodes were released on June 1, 2020.

A supernatural sci-fi series is about the thrilling, action-packed, bloodier, and horrifying story to save the Hawkins from the battle of Star court.

The American sci-fi horror thriller TV series has set new viewing records for Netflix.





Ms. Marvel:

Marvel comics series is one of the most-watched Disney+ series of 2022 across the world. A story of a Pakistani-American teen girl dealing with the typical troubles of family dynamics, high school life, and newly emerging superpowers.

The colorful peek superhero series was released on June 8, 2022.





The Dropout:

The Dropout is one of the rising trending TV series on the streaming platform Hulu. A crime drama miniseries follows the real-life story of Elizabeth Holmes, helmed by Amanda Seyfried.

The Dropout was released on Hulu on March 3, 2022.





Barry Season 3:

Barry Season 3 is a popular dark comedy series on the streaming service HBO.

Barry is a story of a cool-blooded Killer who allows his acting mentor to get arrested for the murder of his girlfriend.





All of Us Are Dead:

Premiered on Netflix on January 28, 2022, All of Us Are Dead is about vampires, witches, and werewolves. The K-pop series is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name and was created by Joo Dong-Geun.

The most-watched series story revolves around a high school where a zombie outbreak threatens student safety.



