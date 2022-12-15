2022 Best Red Carpet looks: Anne Hathaway to Zendaya

Numerous Hollywood celebrities including Anne Hathaway, Adele, Zendaya all inspired fans with their gorgeous red carpet looks in 2022

This year has been about glamour, style and fashion with many Award shows like the Cannes Festival, Emmys, BAFTA and numerous others.

Many Hollywood stars became an inspiration for their fans giving them new ideas to doll up with their iconic style and looks that they carried at the red carpets.

Take a look at some Best Red Carpet looks of 2022:

Anne Hathaway:

The 39-year old actress slayed the Cannes 2022 red carpet wearing a plain white Armani Prive gown with voluminous sleeves. She completed her look with a sparkling blue Bulgari gem necklace and a ring. Anne looked extremely ravishing.



Adele:

The singer looked extremely gorgeous at the Brit Awards red carpet that took place on February 8. She wore a long-sleeved velvet black gown with deep neckline.

Vanessa Hudgens:

Venessa Hudgens' look for the SAG Awards in February gave a pure Hollywood starlet vibe. She opted for a Versace mint green satin gown with a thigh high slit along with a pair of golden heels.

Margot Robbie:

The Suicide Squad star donned a Chanel black suit at the BAFTA that took place in London in November this year.

Sydney Sweeney:

The White Lotus actress attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Spain in November wearing an ethereal silky light green-coloured vintage Versace gown.

Elizabeth Debicki:

Debbicki gave a tribute to the Princess Diana at the premiere of Netflix series The Crown as she wore a dazzling black-coloured Dior gown. She looked extremely breath-taking at the red carpet.

Florence Pugh:

Florence Pugh wore a dark red Valentino gown at the Fashion Awards 2022. She donned a matching bright red lip colour to complete the look.

Jessica Chastain:

The Hollywood diva opted for a simple yet elegant look at the red carpet of CMA Awards on November 8. She wore a patterned gown by Gucci with bright pink coloured lipstick and soft glam make-up.

Lily James:

At the Fashion Awards 2022, the Baby Driver actress wore a white tulle skirt which had a mermaid look. She looked extremely glamorous at the red carpet.

Zendaya:

The Euphoria actress wore a black Valentino gown with an elegant necklace and small studs at the Emmy’s 2022.



