Name of the only actor promoting Meghan and Harry's documentary revealed

Most of the celebrities Meghan Markle invited on her Archetypes podcast have chose not to comment on Netflix documentary on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Hollywood star Tyler Perry who has publicaly supported Meghan Markle and used his social media accounts to voice his support for the Duchess also avoided commenting on the documentary.

The only actor and Meghan's showbiz friend Janina Gavankar used her social media account to promote the documentary.

"The Big Sky" actress shared the trailer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's documentary when Netflix released it.

A few months ago Janina was seen on the passenger seat of a car with Prince Harry behind the wheel.

Meghan Markle was spotted on the back seat of the car as they drove to Oprah Winfrey's home.