Akshay Kumar says he got 'spellbound' by 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Akshay Kumar praised James Cameron, the director of the recently released movie Avatar: The Way of Water, in a review he posted on Twitter, according to Hindustan Times.



Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.

Akshay Kumar wrote a tweet praising the sci-fi extravaganza and called it magnificent. He also appreciated the film's director James Cameron and called him a genius. He added that the film left him spellbound.

Akshay wrote, "Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!! MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound.” The actor tagged the film’s director James Cameron in the tweet and praised him. “Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu.

Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.