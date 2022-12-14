Zoe Saldaña on why her kids refused to watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Zoe Saldaña revealed why her family isn't so excited about her movie Avatar: The Way of Water.



Zoe Saldaña returns as her character Neytiri for the new sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, thirteen years after the original 2009 movie. However, this doesn't change anything in the eyes of her kids.



Mother of Bowie, 8, Cy, 8, and Zen, 6, whom she shares with husband Marco Perego Saldaña, Zoe said, "My kids are too young to watch this."

Speaking to the Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight of Enews on the December 13 episode, Zoe continued, "They're very open about it. We showed them the trailer and they were just like, 'Yeah, we're not ready.'"

Despite their lack of interest, the 44-year-old jokingly added, "But they still wanted to come to the premiere. And I was like, 'Babes, if you guys will come to the premiere of the movie then you are okay and ready to watch.'"

She further said, "But you're not gonna do all this glitzy stuff and not know what takes place to get here.' We don't want to give them a false sense of what we do, 'cause what we do is a lot of work."



