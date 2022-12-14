Prince Harry to dish on Palace’s ‘major whitewashing exercise’ in Netflix series

Royal experts and fans have been speculating about the last few episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ongoing Netflix series.
The second part of the hotly-unveiled series Harry & Meghan is expected to shed light on reiterating claims about the treatment Sussex received.
However, royal expert James Coram suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain “shy” in their allegations against The Firm.
"Netflix appears to be using its tried and tested strategy of combining clever editing and marketing to falsely suggest that they possess explosive material and drive-up viewership numbers,” Coram told Express.co.uk.
"After all, this very tactic used by them in the run-up to the first three episodes resulted in Harry and Meghan more than doubling the numbers for the network premiere of The Crown."
"The key line “They were happy to lie to protect my brother” clearly hints at a major scandal and cover-up while not offering any context.,” he continued.
"Of course, Harry may well be discussing a major whitewashing exercise masterminded by the Palace,” he added. "But he could equally be talking about something minor and unremarkable.
"Based on what we have seen so far, I would bet on something slightly to the unremarkable side of the middle," the expert shared.
