Kate, William steal Harry, Meghan's thunder with 'stunning' move

Kate Middleton and Prince William seemingly stole Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s thunder with a 'stunning' move.



The Prince and Princess of Wales recently unveiled a ‘beautiful’ family Christmas card to spread joy amid the holiday season.

The much-loved card featured an adorable click in which the parents of three, accompanied by their kids, were seen walking on a sunny day in Norfolk.

The couple rocked casual outfits in the photo while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore the short-sleeved top, paired with shorts.

Reacting to the picture, fans were left swooning over the “stunning” family Twitter user expressed: “Stunning family card as we love and respect you, stay strong, focus on your duties, you represent perfectly the Institution, always with heads held high.

"We are impatient to see your next projects and causes in 2023. Still be seen, you’ve got our back."

Meanwhile, another user expressed: “It's Will and Kate being in-step-sync with each other and the kids being so with each other. Also, my god those kids just grow every time!"

A third added: “Aww what a beautiful picture for your Christmas card! And how the kids have grown. Thank you for making us all smile tonight! Merry Christmas.”