Prince Harry ex holds Meghan Markle responsible for Duke’s attacks on Palace

Prince Harry’s former ladylove Catherine Ommanney accused Meghan Markle of ‘casting a spell’ on the Duke of Sussex.

The reality TV star said that Harry seems as a total stranger to her as the person she knew would never agree to Netflix series.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Catherine said: "What I saw of him at the time, he was desperately searching for freedom and privacy and yet what he's done is completely turn the whole situation full circle, and now he’s got no privacy and no freedom."

She continued: "I just don't know whether I’d actually even recognise him anymore personality wise because when I watched him [on] the show, I just thought: 'Why?'"

"She's [Meghan] got a spell over him, and that's why I don't recognise him, because he used to be so down-to-earth and normal and there's so little of him I actually recognize,” she added.