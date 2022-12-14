Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s gaslighting claims have ‘more holes than a colander’

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story about Royal Family have ‘more holes than a colander’.
Royal journalist Dickie Arbiter made this admission while referencing Meghan Markle’s newest collection of accusations against the Firm.
He made his admissions to The Sun and started off by accusing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of having, “more holes in their story than a colander.”
“It is absolutely outrageous to be talking about institutional gaslighting. And their security was taken away because taxpayers won't pay for them to live in America.”
Before concluding he also went onto add, “There are so many mixed messages. I think they have lost direction and no one will believe a word they say.”
