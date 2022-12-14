Firm had ‘clouded’ view of Meghan Markle? ‘This American actress can’t last!’

File Footage

Prince Harry has accused the Firm of letting their image of Meghan Markle be clouded due to her occupation.



This claim has been referenced by Martin Robinson, a writer for the Daily Mail.

He started by writing, “In a swipe at the choice of wives by his male relatives, viewed as an attack on his father and other senior royals, perhaps even his brother William, Harry insisted that his decision to marry Meghan sets him apart from his family because it was 'from his heart' and not simply because she 'would fit the mould'.”



He said his wife being an American actress 'clouded' his family's view of her - and they believed it wouldn't last.”

Prince Harry referenced this in his docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

At the time he was quoted saying, “I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.”

“The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum certainly made most of her decisions - if not all of them - from her heart. And I am my mother's son'.”