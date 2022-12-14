‘Insecure’ Prince Harry urged to see a ‘psychotherapist’ to deal with emotions

file footage

Prince Harry has been branded an ‘insecure’ man with tons of emotional baggage that he hasn’t worked out, with a royal commentator slamming him for not seeking therapy.

The first half of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan came out last week on December 8, 2022, and left American host Megyn Kelly fuming.

Raging about Harry and Meghan’s documentary being ‘uninspiring and interminable waste of time’, Kelly also suggested that Prince Harry is still struggling to come to terms with the death of his mother Princess Diana and is in need of professional help.

Calling the Duke of Sussex ‘insecure’ with ‘hefty amount of emotional baggage’, Kelly said: “He clearly hasn't worked out the trauma of his mother's premature death. Time and time again I said to myself, this guy needed therapy!”

“A real psychotherapist. That's what he needed. Not a whiny, woke annoying wife,” Kelly added, referring to Harry’s wife Meghan.

Kelly’s comments come as the two-part Netflix series Harry & Meghan emerged as the biggest documentary debut for the streaming giant.

A representative said the documentary debuted with 81.55M hours viewed by over 28 million households (in four days), the highest of any documentary in a premiere week.

Additionally, Harry & Meghan was the second-most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11.