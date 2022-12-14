Megan Thee Stallion wishes she ‘never survived’ Tory Lanez shooting

File Footage

Singer Megan Thee Stallion recently broke down during the middle of her testimony against Tory Lanez who was just accused of shooting her in the foot.

During the course of her testimony Megan broke down in tears and admitted, “I don't want to live.”

According to People, she also told the judge, “I'm having a really difficult time sitting up here telling my story and having to sit across [from] people who have made up lies about me and having to [sit] across from Tory.”

“I try to be strong. I don't like to look weak. I don't want to give them the power that they've taken from me for the last three years.”

When was asked to recall the shooting, she admitted, “I heard the gunshot. I don't know how many, but feels like it went on forever.”

She even went on to say that ‘multiple shots’ were fired before she started recording audio.

"I've never been shot at before in my life,” Megan admitted while recalling the entire incident. So “as soon as he started shooting, I put my head down” and I was scared,” so “I didn't move.”

Before concluding she also recalled “He said, 'Dance b****,' and I turned to him and saw him shoot.”