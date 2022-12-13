Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to grow at the box office after 25 days in theatres

Drishyam 2, a recently released movie starring Ajay Devgn, kept up its impressive box office performance by earning INR 2.1 crore on its 25th day in theatres, according to the Hindustan Times.
As per reports, the film minted INR 2.1 crore on its 25th day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 211.9 crore in 25 days.
Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2 is expected to continue running in the theatres for atleast a week more.
Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.
Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.
