Britney Spears explains ‘accidentally’ deleting Instagram amid fans speculations

Britney Spears made her return to Instagram after temporarily deactivating her account last week.

The Criminal singer, 41, has explained her reason of randomly deleting her account after fans speculated the pop star’s account has been hacked.

Spears revealed that she mysteriously disappeared from the social media site "a few times" after "accidentally" deleting it.

The Oops!…I Did It Again singer claimed she "pressed the wrong button", deleting her page – which has more than 41.6million followers.

Spears said, "I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself !!!"

Making reference of her hit track, she added, "Oops ... I accidentally pressed the wrong button ... damn that stupid button."

Spears deactivated the account last Tuesday before bringing it back on the Thursday, penning a post about her New Year's resolutions.

The chart topper singer said, "My goal this year is to learn to be as COMFORTABLE with people as they are with me !!!!!”

Spears also dropped a new post on her account, teasing her arrival in the New York City ahead of the Christmas holiday and New Year Eve.