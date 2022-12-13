Alia Bhatt gives funky title to Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s next Luv Ranjan film

Alia Bhatt comes forward to guess the title of the upcoming Luv Ranjan movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
Actress Alia Bhatt suggested a funky title for the duo’s new film. Taking it to her Instagram story, Alia reposted Shraddha’s post and wrote: Tingle jingle mingle mingle?”
The poster Kapoor shared had a few alphabets written on it which were: “TJMM”. She captioned the post: “And the title is …. Guess Karo?”
Ranbir and Shraddha’s upcoming film is directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan under the banner of Luv Films. The film will be presented by T-series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The romantic-drama is set to release on March 8, 2023.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. It also features veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra in significant roles. Moreover, she is also going to make her Hollywood debut soon with film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gaddot, reports PinkVilla.
