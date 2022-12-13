Liam Payne's 'unfinished' tribute to Queen Elizabeth melts hearts

Liam Payne has been leaving fans swooning as he put his efforts for Queen Elizabeth tribute on display.

Taking to Instagram, the One Direction alum shared a photo of his unfinished work which took him 50 hours to paint.

He wrote alongside the photo: “Unfinished oil canvas I painted of the Queen. This is 4.5 feet tall and took about 50 hours... RIP HRH.”

In the painting, the late monarch can be seen wearing the State Diadem - a crown which was made in 1820 for King George IV.

Previously, the British singer made a portrait of the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip in April last year after the Duke’s death.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform, the Strip That Down hitmaker dropped a video of the painting in which the late Duke of Edinburgh is seen wearing his navy uniform.

He captioned the video: “Rest in peace, HRH Prince Philip. A small tribute to you, thank you for your service.”