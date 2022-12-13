Jessica Chastain recalls eating 'banana peels' in school cafeteria: Here’s why

Jessica Chastain recounts eating 'banana peels' in school cafeteria: Here’s why

Jessica Chastain recently recalled how she would eat “weird foods” in school to gain attention from her classmates and teachers.



In a new interview with The Guardian, the Ava star reflected on eating habits in school which helped her rose in popularity.

“I was an obnoxious kid because I wasn't getting appropriate attention,” said the 45-year-old.

She revealed, “I would do things like eat banana peels in the lunch rooms so kids would notice me.”

The Help actress shared how her “grades” affected her during school life.

“I had always thought that I wasn’t an intelligent person because I did badly at school,” shared Jessica.

However, this thought altered after The Molly’s Game star went for a trip to the Oregan Shakespeare festival.

“I saw Marco Barricelli play Richard III. Something opened up inside me. It was the strangest thing, that I could be so moved. I had the hugest crush on that actor. I became obsessed with Shakespeare,” explained the Lawless actress.

Later, Jessica read Shakespeare during her high school days and as she got the opportunity to play Juliet in a theatre, something changed inside her.

“I got to play Juliet twice; it's my favourite part,” mentioned the actress.

Jessica noted, “Romeo's a bit weak but Juliet tells the friar, ‘You married us. It's your fault and if you don't fix it, I'm going to kill myself and that's going to be your fault, too. Do something!”

In that moment, I knew I wanted to be a performer.

“Something just opened up in me; I wanted to do that,” she added.