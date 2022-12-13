Prince Harry 'shattered' Prince William’s royal veneer with Netflix attack

file footage

Prince Harry has been accused of shattering the Royal veneer around his older brother Prince William by claiming in his Netflix docuseries that the Prince of Wales was ‘protected with lies’ from the Palace.

In a new trailer for the final part of his Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry was heard saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother (William). They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us…”

Commenting on this in a scathing piece for The Sun, Clementine Moodie wrote: “In the latest trailer for his explosive Netflix docuseries, Harry has slandered the monarchy in spectacular technicolour, accusing a nefarious third party of actively covering up for his brother.”

She added: “William should probably be demanding a refund because, in one fell swoop, his baby brother has unearthed the dirty machinations of royal life and sullied the brand the second-in-line has been working so hard to keep whiter than white.”

Moodie then went on to explain what the ‘bigger’ problem with Prince Harry’s latest onslaught against the Royal Family.

“… For years the British public has bumbled along believing the royals are decent, hard-working people… and what you see is what you get. The idea that the Royal Family is no better than fame-hungry starlets — paying teams of people to make them look good — is galling.”

“Harry makes his brother look no better than a lesser cast member of Hollyoaks. It shatters the veneer of royal life,” Moodie concluded.

The comments come just days ahead of the December 15 release of the final three-episode part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, the first half of which released on December 8, 2022.