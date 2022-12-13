Royal Family warned ‘to be careful’ as Prince Harry hints at ‘evidence’

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary could cause trouble for the Royal Family, warned a royal expert.



The trailer of the final three episodes of the Sussexes’ docu-series made shocking allegations against Buckingham Palace.

Harry accused The Firm of "never willing to tell the truth" and engaged in “institutional gaslighting” in the explosive trailer.

Reacting to the trailer, a former BBC royal correspondent, Peter Hunt took to Twitter as he wrote: “Harry has pulled out the pin.”

“The royals will have to watch how they respond given the evidence Harry may have at his disposal,” he added.

The trailer of the series features comments from Prince Harry, Meghan, and their friends, with one claiming, “They were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation.”

Prince Harry then says, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother (Prince William). They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”