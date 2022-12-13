'Oppenheimer' director recreated a nuclear detonation sans CGI

Christopher Nolan is popular for his filmmaking, but in his upcoming Oppenheimer film, he created a nuclear detonation without the help of CGI.

According to Total Film, the 52-year-old director said, "I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics, was a huge challenge to take on,"

The Dark Knight filmmaker also lauded his visual effects supervisor for figuring out how to do the "visual elements of the film practically," including "representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself."

Nolan also added that forget any preconceived notions you might have about a historical biopic. "It’s a story of immense scope and scale."

"And one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story.

There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up. It will be a while before we’re finished. But certainly as I watch the results come in, and as I’m putting the film together, I’m thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve.”

Christopher Nolan-helmed Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, will be slated to hit the cinemas on July 21, 2023.