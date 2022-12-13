Prince Harry burns bridges of reconciliation with brother William after fresh claims?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has seemingly burnt the bridges of reconciliation with estranged brother Prince William after fresh claims that Britain’s royal household was prepared to lie to protect the Prince of Wales.



He made these claims in the new trailer of ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries that was released on Monday for the remaining episodes about him and his wife Meghan Markle.

According to New Idea, Prince Harry’s latest claims will certainly ‘widen the drift’ between the royal brothers.

In one excerpt, Prince Harry accuses Buckingham Palace of "institutional gaslighting" and said "they" were "happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us".

The first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" were released last Thursday, with the couple criticising the royal family for failing to protect Meghan and Diana against tabloid excesses.

According to AFP, direct mention of Harry´s brother, heir to the throne Prince William, 40, in the latest trailer confirmed suspicions that more pointed criticisms may have been saved for last.