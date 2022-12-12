Angelina Jolie takes her daughter Zahara shopping in LA

Angelina Jolie is busy spending some quality time with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt in Los Angeles. Monday. For their outing, the pair kept things low-key--but Jolie still kept her casual ensemble chic, as always.

Angelina was wearing her trademark black, sporting a trench coat and matching trousers which she teamed with heeled ankle boots.

Zahara was sporting a casual top with a grey cardigan over the top and simple trousers worn with white Converse trainers.

Angelina was carrying a Y-3 Adidas bag in hand for the outing.

She and ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58, are parents to six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, Shiloh, 16 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Pitt and Jolie, who wed in 2014 and split in 2016, have been entangled in the legal system amid battles on multiple issues over the past six years.

Last week, Angelina continued to slam Brad amid their ongoing divorce battle, with the focus continuing to be on the ownership of their Chateau Miraval Winery.