Austin Butler admitted that he didn't see his family for three years while playing Elvis Presley for 'Elvis'

Austin Butler did not see his family for three years while preparing and filming his role as the famous Elvis Presley in the musical drama Elvis.

In an interview with Janelle Monáe for Variety, Austin Butler discussed the lengths and depths he went to correctly portray Rock and Roll legend, Elvis Presley in Elvis.

Austin revealed that he was only given a year and a half to prepare to film Baz Luhrmann's biopic.

According to Daily Mail, he remained in his Elvis character throughout and it was the "only thing" Austin ever thought about, he would also speak in his voice because "this is what it takes."

Talking in that interview, he said, "During Elvis, I didn't see my family for about three years. I was off in New York prepping with Baz and then I went to Australia."

He continued, "I had months where I wouldn't talk to anybody - and when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis."



Austin recalled "it's the only thing I was focused on. I was speaking in his voice the whole time, so then I talk to my sister and she's got to listen to that and she's like "what are you doing?"

In a previous interview with GQ magazine, Austin, 31, noted that playing Elvis has taken a toll on his mental health. He revealed that he "lost touch" with his own personality.