Jungkook's 'Dreamers' turns fastest K-pop sound with 1M videos on TikTok

BTS Jungkook’s Dreamers has been making headlines with new records and now the famed song has broken another record on TikTok.

Allkpop reported that BTS’ Jungkook's song Dreamers surpassed both 500,000 in 6 days and 1 Million in 13 days videos posted on TikTok.

This achievement shows off the immense love and popularity of the song.

Jungkook performed the song at the FIFA Worldcup opening ceremony in Qatar. His performance broke the internet.

The Korean rapper holds the top two fastest songs by K-Pop and Korean acts to achieve 1 million TikTok videos with his solo song Dreamers and his collaboration Left And Right.