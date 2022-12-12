Jungkook's 'Dreamers' turns fastest K-pop sound with 1M videos on TikTok 

BTS Jungkook’s Dreamers has been making headlines with new records and now the famed song has broken another record on TikTok.
Allkpop reported that BTS’ Jungkook's song Dreamers surpassed both 500,000 in 6 days and 1 Million in 13 days videos posted on TikTok.
This achievement shows off the immense love and popularity of the song.
Jungkook performed the song at the FIFA Worldcup opening ceremony in Qatar. His performance broke the internet.
The Korean rapper holds the top two fastest songs by K-Pop and Korean acts to achieve 1 million TikTok videos with his solo song Dreamers and his collaboration Left And Right.
The Wolf Of Wall Street actress has been preparing for the release of her latest film, Babylon
'Saturday Night Live' next week episode will feature 'Elvis' star Austin Butler as host
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry documentary has left King Charles furious
Zoe Saldana says working with Marvel can be ‘annoying sometimes’ in latest interview
Originally from Provence, Jacquemus came to Paris in 2009
Martin Short, Steve Martin compare themselves to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on 'Saturday Night Live'