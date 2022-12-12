Selena Gomez becomes sad following a viral ‘skinny’ TikTok video: Watch

Selena Gomez became disappointed and heartbroken after a viral TikTok video claimed she was 'always skinny' during her past relationship with Justin Bieber.

The Only Murders In The Building actress, 30, simply left a sad face emoji in response to the clip that shared various images of her looking 'skinny' allegedly during the years she was dating the Peaches hitmaker.

The reel, which was uploaded last month on November 29, has currently garnered 3.7 million views, with the singer's comment already accumulating nearly 40k likes.

The creator of the video had typed out, 'The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin.'

The caption continued, 'He rathers models,' with the creator calling Selena, 'My poor baby.'

The slideshow video showcased an assortment of photos taken of the Wolves singer from the past, including a screenshot of a comment the star had allegedly made to a fan who had stated that Justin had 'messed up' but still supported 'Jelena.'

According to the screenshot, Selena had written, 'No love. He's rather models. I'm just too normal.'





The creator of the TikTok responded to Selena's simple comment and typed out, 'YOU DID NOT' followed by two crying face emojis.

Other social media users additionally flooded the comment section, offering their own speculations of what the sad face emoji truly meant, with some offering that she was showing her disapproval and sadness over her body being judged.

One fan wrote, 'She was always slim, she just gained a bit of weight now but she's still beautiful. Y'all are reaching.'

Earlier this year in April, Selena uploaded a TikTok video slamming individuals negatively commenting about her weight, reported Entertainment Tonight.

'So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich,' she expressed during the clip.



