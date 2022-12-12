Where did Meghan Markle, Prince Harry film their Netflix doc?

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has proven to be a hit for the streaming hit but it wasn’t actually filmed at their own home, as suggested in the show.



According to a TMZ report, while the at-home style documentary was filmed in Montecito, where the Sussexes live, it was actually shot at another mega-mansion that sits on 13,599 square-feet.

As per the outlet, the house where Prince Harry and Meghan shot their bombshell show boasts six bedrooms and is worth twice as much as their own mansion.

After TMZ’s report, many critics have slammed Prince Harry and Meghan for using a different location than their home, suggesting that the move hints at other discrepancies in the claims made on their show.

However, many have also come to the Sussexes’ defence, with TMZ also sharing that the reasons behind Harry and Meghan not filming at their own home could range from not being able to support a film crew to being bound by legal restrictions.