Miley Cyrus turns stylist for Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show this weekend and revealed the exciting lineup for her New Year’s Eve party concerts.
On the show, Fallon asked Miley to give him a hand with shaving off his beard — which she agreed to do, but warned, “I don’t know what you’re gonna look like.”
The two-time Grammy nominee singer revealed that Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd are among the other musical artists who will be joining her on the festive night performances.
“Sia is coming. She's one of my favorite artists. And I love as many wigs as we can have as possible,” Miley dished.
The Attention hitmaker added, “We have Latto. Rae Sremmurd, who are friends of mine, and then as we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have. But the lineup is very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.”
Miley, who appeared in gorgeous head-to-toe Gucci black leather trench coat - with matching pants on the show, then candidly invited The Roots and the Grammy-winning comedian to participate as well, “If you feel like being in Miami for New Year's you are more than welcome!”
