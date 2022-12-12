Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘folie à deux’ just without the wit

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been branded ‘a Hitchcockian folie à deux minus the wit’.



This allegation has been issued by royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan, in her writeup for the Daily Mail.

She started by writing, “To watch this series is to witness a Hitchcockian folie à deux minus the wit, élan or sophistication. It's like a soft-focus Oprah interview padded out with historical B-roll meant to support H&M's claims of racism within the monarchy — claims that go nowhere and B-roll that bores.”

“Nearly three years after the Oprah sit-down and three hours into this Netflix series, we still have no smoking gun about which senior royal is racist or bullied Meghan or didn't care that she was suicidal.”

“Meghan contradicts herself a fair amount here, in one case backpedaling on her original story that she didn't really know much about Harry before they met.”

“Initially, she said they met on a blind date, now she says they met through Instagram. You can watch the wheels turning in Harry's head as he tries to square this circle. He surely has practice, living as he has in this alternate reality for years now.”