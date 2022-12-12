Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no sense of gratitude’ for life ‘laced with gold’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported selfishness has been called out for having ‘disastrous’ implications.



This accusation against the couple has been issued by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She began by telling GB News host Nana Akua “I thought they were disgraceful.”

“I checked very carefully. There was not one word of gratitude. Throughout three hours; nothing.”

Before concluding she also pointed out Meghan Markle’s potential future if she hadn’t met Prince Harry and claimed, “Meghan would be nothing if she hadn’t married a prince and been looked after and encouraged by the royal family.”

“Yet she takes that so much for granted that she couldn’t even add that word in.”