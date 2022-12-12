Princess Diana’s feelings for Prince Harry’s docuseries leaked by psychic

File Footage

Princess Diana has reportedly been contacted by a psychic curious about her reaction to Prince Harry’s docuseries.



The conversation has been brought forward by psychic Jasmine Anderson, in a candid chat with the Daily Star.

She claims, "Diana says it's sad and unfortunate that something so innocent as smiling at the press and being polite and pleasant being turned against you."



Ms Andersen also went on reference Princess Diana’s ‘anger’ over the entire situation as well as how Meghan Markle was made to “feel like a prisoner in her own home.”

All of this is reportedly due to the fact that Diana already “understands what that is like and feels no one should have to deal with that.”

In Ms Andersen’s eyes “This is an example of how people have tried to sabotage their relationship from the outside. She (Princess Diana) refers to it as 'parasitic, draining and damaging to one's mental health and esteem, something which you can't recover from once the damage is done'.”

Before concluding she also spoke out about the ‘pride’ Princess Diana reportedly feels for Harry and his role as a father.