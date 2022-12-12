Olivia Wilde celebrates Christmas festivities with her kids at Disneyland

Olivia Wilde put on a happy face following her shocking breakup with ex-beau Harry Styles.

The Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, recently gave fans a rare look at her family life in new pictures from Disneyland, where she celebrated holiday season with her loved ones.

Wilde took to Instagram on Sunday and dropped adorable snaps and clips from a trip to the most magical place on earth.

The House star was joined by her two children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex, Jason Sudeikis. The sweet family enjoyed the theme park and its Christmas-time offerings as she shared glimpses with fans online.

In the shared pictures, the Booksmart director was seen flashing a gorgeous smile as she rode a carousel horse on a merry-go-round.

Another picture showed Wilde walking beside the two children as they made their way toward a glowing Disneyland Christmas tree.

Wilde captioned the post with, “Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth,” and added, “#disneylandchristmas #disneylandholidays #churros #churros #churros #churros.”

Wilde’s post garnered massive likes in no time. Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness commented, “Cutiezzzz, Also, yas churros.”

Wilde recently went on a Hawaiian vacation with girlfriends, reportedly to make an attempt to move on from her breakup with Styles.