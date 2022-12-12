Meghan Markle dragging Prince Harry ‘down with her’: report

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry is being dragged down at the same speed as Meghan Markle with the docuseries.



This accusation has been issued by royal author and biographer Tom Bower during the course of his chat with the New York Post.

He began by saying, “I can’t imagine they’ll be welcome. I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England.”

During the course of his chat, Mr Bower also pointed out Prince Harry’s outsider status amid the docuseries fall out.

“I think he’s just cutting himself off from it all,” Mr Bower added. “You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don’t think anyone’s going to be looking to — to see if he’s welcome here. And … with her, she’s finished now for sure. And he’s on the verge of being finished.”