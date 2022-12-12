Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have desperation for ‘short-term dopamine’: ‘Never-ending victimhood’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently being hounded for wanting ‘short-term dopamine’ in their ‘twisted’ display of ‘short-term dopamine’.



Royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan brought this allegation forward in her piece for the Daily Mail.

She started by writing, “What has Kate ever done to deserve such bile from her brother-in-law?”

“These are the parents of his niece and nephews, his children's cousins — but as we know, Harry and Meghan play checkers, not chess, and they play with cold hands and even colder hearts. They don't think or strategize long term. They're all about the twisted, short-term dopamine hits they get from acting out their never-ending victimhood.”