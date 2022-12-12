King Charles allows Prince Andrew to return to royal duties?

King Charles invites Prince Andrew to spend Christmas at Sandringham

King Charles has reportedly extended an olive branch to his younger brother Prince Andrew.



The monarch, 74 has reportedly invited Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson to spend Christmas with him, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals at Sandringham.

The official guest list is yet to be released by the palace.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail, "This looks like an olive branch from King Charles to his brother, who is otherwise out in the cold. He is still a member of the family and by inviting ex-wife Fergie it looks as though Charles is being forgiving and kind."

Sarah and Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie would also attend the Christmas dinner with their parents.

According to IBT, invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham does not mean that ‘forgiving and kind’ King Charles is allowing Andrew to return to royal duties.