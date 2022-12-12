Gigi Hadid likely to receive backlash after hinting she liked Meghan and Harry's documentary

Most of Hollywood celebrities have avoided commenting on or praising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.

It is understood that the celebrities have largely remained silent out of fear of backlash from thousands of royal fans.

But supermodel Gigi Hadid was prominent among thousands of people who liked the news article on the new trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary.

Gigi Hadid also avoided making comments but her "like" suggested that she admires the couple even if she has not watched their documentary.

Gigi liked the post by Vogue Magazine which said the "couple reflects on the first dance they shared at their wedding."

The magazine shared Meghan Markle's quote: "It was so fun just spinning like a whirlwind."

Prince Harry slammed the media “feeding frenzy” over his relationship with Meghan in an explosive Netflix docuseries aired Thursday, also criticising his family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana.

The royal family has been braced for the first three episodes of six-part series Meghan & Harry.