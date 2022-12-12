Will King Charles take action against Prince Harry?

King Charles III may take action against the couple next year in January after the release of the Duke's much-awaited book 'Spare', according to a royal biographer.

Royal author Angela Levin told The Sun: "Harry and Meghan are set on destruction. They push and push and push and in the end they don't take any notice of their behaviour. I think [the Royal Family] will wait until after the book comes out. They need to see what's in the documentaries and then what is going on with the book, if they [Sussexes] attack or interfere with Catherine's life."

Among the possible measures the monarch could take to safeguard the monarchy is stripping the Sussexes of their titles of Duke and Duchess - albeit Harry would retain his Prince title.

This comes after a number of polls show Meghan and Harry's popularity is plunging among Britons.

Pollster Matt Goodwin, who gathered the results of surveys on the royals from three different companies, wrote on Twitter: "We've had polling from People Polling, JL Partners and YouGov. It all tells a consistent story. Their 'brand' is now toxic in Britain. They've clearly decided to go all in on the US which is probably a good thing. I don't think a comeback here is viable."

In her latest tweet, Levin claims: "A poll for the MoS today reveals almost half the public agree the couple should be barred from the Coronation. It's for our King and Queen. If H and M come it will become too much about them and we can't have that."

Levin says a large number of people in the UK, according to MoS poll, do not want King Charles to invite Harry and Meghan for Coronotion ceremony will take place in May next year.

There are speculations that Prince Harry's memoir, likely to hit shelves on January 10, may include some serious allegations against King Chares and Camilla.