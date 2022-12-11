 
close
Sunday December 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian shares a sweet present she got for baby son's first Christmas

She and her serially unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their little bundle of joy via surrogate

By Web Desk
December 11, 2022

Khloe Kardashian is a doting mother as she has proudly shown off a sweet seasonal onesie she bought this week ahead of her baby son's first Christmas.

She and her serially unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their little bundle of joy via surrogate in August but still have yet to disclose his name.

In a heartwarming snap the Good American co-founder posted to her Insta Stories on Saturday, Khloe, 38, ran a hand over the onesie, showing off her Yuletide red nail polish.

Khloe Kardashian shares a sweet present she got for baby sons first Christmas

Tristan and Khloe, who also share a four-year-old daughter called True, have not rekindled their romance in the wake of their new baby's arrival.