Amy Childs opens up about her pregnancy scare: 'laid down on freezing floor'

Former TOWIE star Amy Childs opened up about her pregnancy scare which she recently suffered while out at a restaurant with her family.

The reality star, 32, who is expecting twins with partner Billy Delbosq, revealed in her column with OK! magazine that she recently felt so ill at a restaurant she almost fainted.

Amy said she went outside to get some fresh air and was forced to lie on the ground in the cold when she felt unwell.

'I took a really funny turn while out at a restaurant in Brentwood with my mum, dad and Polly. I've never fainted in my life, but this felt like I was going to pass out,' she said.

'I left the table and went outside to get some fresh air, and then laid down on the freezing floor for about 10 minutes!'

Amy said her mother soon came to check on her and the next day she had a doctor's appointment, who said one of the babies turning in her belly may have made her ill.

'They think it may have been that one of the babies did some extreme movement like a somersault, and it took away my energy,' she said.



Amy said she is now doing better and has passed the 20-week mark.

Just last month, Amy revealed she's expecting a boy and a girl with her latest pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram to share a sweet gender reveal video, the TOWIE star, 32, previously confessed it would be 'her dream' to have two girls, but added it would be 'lovely' to have one of each.