Prince Harry ready to ‘walk out’ on Meghan Markle for ‘blasting her truth’

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling the bare brunt of Meghan Markle’s truth bombs’ and is thinking of walking away.



This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to Woman’s Day New Zealand.

The source started by highlighting the “several disagreements” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had “over their upcoming projects” and its effects on their relationship.

A separate source also stepped in to address the possibility of Prince Harry ‘packing up’ and ‘walking out’ on Meghan Markle since “Word is, he blames Meghan for going off the plan and saying too much of her own truth in the docuseries – and as he learned from how their Oprah interview was picked apart, her truth isn’t always the truth.”