Meghan Markle a ‘narcissist’ incapable of ‘admitting they’re at fault’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently standing accused of being unable to admit any of her faults due to ‘narcissistic’ tendences.



This claim has been made by royal contributor and commentator Caleb Bond, in his piece for Sky News Australia.

Mr Bond began pointing out how “Narcissists aren’t particularly good at admitting they’re at fault.”

“Everyone else is usually to blame. Thus “any excuse can be deployed, anyone can be thrown under the bus – so long as they can maintain the self-delusion that they are perfect in every way.”

“Meghan Markle has become an expert in this field,” in the eyes of Mr Bond.

“She thought she ought to be paid for performing royal duties. She couldn’t understand why she was expected to continue royal duties after there was a fire within earshot of her son – though at no risk of causing him harm.”

“It wasn’t that she was a snowflake. It was the cruel, insensitive royal machine expecting her to act like a normal person after nothing serious actually happened.”

“Lately she's been at it again, claiming she’s not ‘demanding’ and that such a perception comes down to the ‘angry black woman trope’.”

“Of course, it would have nothing to do with the fact that she signed up to be a royal, which involves a life of public service, and then realised how much work it was so she buggered off to the US for some quote-unquote privacy.”

“And as all good private people do, she discussed this on her multi-million dollar, top-rating podcast.”

Before concluding he also added, “The perversion of celebrity – closely intertwined with narcissism – is strong in Ms Markle.”